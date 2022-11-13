Man shot while walking on South Side street, police say

San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Rayburn Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, the man was simply walking down the street when someone approached the man and fired several gunshots.

Officers said witnesses in the nearby apartments heard the gunfire and called police.

The shooter or shooters have not been found.

The victim was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, for what were described as “serious” injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.