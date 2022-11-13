SAPD: Man fatally shot, wife critically wounded while sitting in vehicle on West Side

A man is dead and his wife is critically wounded after they were shot while sitting inside a car outside a West Side home early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and his wife is critically wounded after they were shot while sitting inside a car outside a West Side home early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to the 200 block of Randall Avenue, not far from South General McMullen and Castroville Road after receiving word of two people injured.

According to police, the husband and wife were sitting inside their vehicle after arriving to the home. As they parked, a white truck and silver vehicle pulled up, police said.

SAPD said two men got out of the vehicle and fired at the couple, hitting the man and his wife. The man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The woman was also struck multiple times, but she was taken by EMS to University Hospital with serious injuries. The gunmen fled after the shooting and have not been found.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.