SAPD searching for missing man that was last seen near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 74-year-old man.

Michael Clede was last seen Oct. 28 in the 100 block of Dallas Street, located near downtown.

Clede is 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has blue eyes and graying brown hair. He was wearing glasses.

Officials believe Clede’s disappearance may pose a threat to his own health and safety. He has a medical condition that is need of a doctor’s attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.