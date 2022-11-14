Motorcyclist hospitalized after being thrown from bike, police say

A motorcyclist was launched from her bike during a crash on Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was launched from her bike during a crash on Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 10, near the Loop 1604 interchange near Top Golf.

According to police, the woman traveling on her motorcycle when, for an unknown reason, she lost control and was thrown from the bike. The woman was thrown over a guard rail and then landed just before a bridge, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, but her condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.