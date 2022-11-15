Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say

One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, gunshots were fired from down the street, hitting two separate apartments. Police said a man in one of the apartments was struck in the lower back by the gunfire and was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

SAPD at this time they do not have any suspect information. A motive for the shooting is also not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.