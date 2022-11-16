Pedestrian hit, killed in late-night vehicle crash on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hit and killed in a vehicle crash on the city’s East Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 5300 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Bermuda Drive and Highway 87, just outside Loop 410.

According to police, the victim was possibly hit by an 18-wheeler, but they don’t have any credible witnesses at this time. Officers responding to the area found the man unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they pulled over two big rigs in the area, but neither appeared to have any signs of damage. Investigators say they now intend to look at nearby security cameras to help determine exactly what happened.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.