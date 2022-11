San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final list of entertainers for 2023

Rodeo Spotllight: New in 2022 at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – Country music fans, the final list of performers for the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has been released.

William Beckmann, Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, Turnpike Troubadours and Flatland Cavalry have been added to the lineup, rodeo officials announced Thursday.

Randy Rogers will play on Feb. 16 following the Ranch Rodeo and Flatland Cavalry will perform on Feb. 25 following the PRCA Wildcard.

Rodeo entertainers. (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)

Thursday’s announcement completes the final lineup for 2023; previously announced performers include Dwight Yoakam, Ronnie Milsap, Nelly, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Urban and Los Tigres Del Norte.

Here’s the final lineup for the 2023 season:

Ryan Bingham – Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

Jake Owen - Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.

Carly Pearce - Saturday, Feb. 11, at noon

Midland – Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

William Beckmann – Sunday, Feb. 12, at noon

Ronnie Milsap – Sunday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Tracy Byrd – Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m.

Lee Brice – Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.

Alabama – Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.

Randy Rogers Band (following Ranch Rodeo) – Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Bret Michaels – Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Keith Urban (two performances ) - Saturday, Feb. 18, at noon & 7:30 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam (following XTREME Bulls) – Sunday, Feb. 19, at noon

Los Tigres Del Norte (following Noche Del Vaquero) - Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

Clay Walker – Monday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m.

Cole Swindell – Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.

Turnpike Troubadours – Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.

Nelly – Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.

Flatland Cavalry – Saturday, Feb. 25, at noon

Gary Allan – Saturday, Feb. 25 (Rodeo Finals), at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com and ticketmaster.com. The rodeo runs from Feb. 9-26.