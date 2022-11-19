Man dead after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on IH-35, San Antonio Police says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police.

Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the crash in the 8700 block of IH-35, said SAPD.

Police said a towing wrecker was reversing toward a broken-down car on the right shoulder of IH-15 when an 18-wheeler traveling southbound switched over to the left lane to avoid the wrecker.

Behind the 18-wheeler, a dark sedan in the left lane slowed and veered toward the left guardrail.

A red pickup in the right lane also slowed down but stayed in the lane.

SAPD said a man driving a dark blue Ford Focus traveling Southbound in the left lane failed to slow down, went in between the dark sedan and red pickup, and attempted to go around the 18-wheeler to the right but crashed into the back right of the trailer.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, said SAPD.

Identification of the man is pending, and the next of kin has not been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.