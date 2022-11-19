Multiple people in custody after shots fired in garage near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are detained after shots were heard coming from a garage near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, officers were responding to a call for shots fired at E. Maple St. and Ogden St. when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the 1200 block of McCullough -- one block west of the original call.

Police went toward buildings at the northeast corner of McCullough and E. Euclid. Eventually, they pinpointed where the shots were coming from -- behind a building in the 1200 block of McCullough.

That building was a large, detached garage, according to SAPD.

When police arrived, they found shell casings and multiple firearms in plain sight. Several men who were inside the garage were detained.

A 32-year-old man admitted to authorities he shot the firearms from inside the garage, police said.

No one was hit by the gunfire and no injuries were reported.

It’s unknown if there will be any criminal charges. The investigation continues.