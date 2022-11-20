Inflation gobbling up Thanksgiving grocery budgets: How to help families in need

The season of giving is well underway as hundreds of families lined up for fresh Thanksgiving meal kits at Rackspace headquarters Saturday morning.

Food donations are more important than ever as inflation keeps grocery prices high.

Rene Quinonez was in line this morning at Rackspace headquarters. She said she is grateful for the extra food to feed all her extra family members on Thanksgiving.

“Just having family, being able to come over and having enough food to feed everyone. It’s really important to have, you know, family together for the holidays and being able to feed everyone that comes over,” Quinonez said.

Eric Cooper, with the San Antonio Food Bank, knows families have a tight budget as rent, gas prices, and energy bills were all on the rise this year.

According to the consumer price index for October, groceries cost about 12.4% more than one year ago.

Cooper said there is a way to help more families

Every H-E-B has big red barrels to place donations.

Michael Guerra, with the San Antonio Food Bank, said financial donations can also go a long way.