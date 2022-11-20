44º

Local News

Man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, San Antonio police says

The shooting happened Sunday morning in the 6500 block of Babcock Road

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, Shooting, SAPD
Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police.

At 5:47 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 6500 block of Babcock Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers applied a tourniquet as they waited for EMS.

The man was then taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown who shot the man, and no suspect or suspect vehicle was located.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email