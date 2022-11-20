Man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police.

At 5:47 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 6500 block of Babcock Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers applied a tourniquet as they waited for EMS.

The man was then taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown who shot the man, and no suspect or suspect vehicle was located.

This is an ongoing investigation.