SAPD: Driver arrested after hitting, killing man on NW Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested after they struck and killed a 25-year-old man on NW Loop 410 Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a man was walking eastbound in the 5800 block of NW Loop 410 when a suspect hit him and fled the scene on foot at 11:53 p.m. Saturday.

Officers at the scene said the 25-year-old victim was walking home after he got into an argument with his girlfriend and decided to get out of the car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said SAPD.

SAPD located and arrested the driver in the 5800 block of Stemmons. The suspect was booked for Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Death.