Medical Examiner IDs driver killed after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Side on Friday.

The driver was identified as Seguin resident Timothy James Eckermann.

Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the crash in the 8700 block of IH-35, said SAPD.

Police said a towing wrecker was reversing toward a broken-down car on the right shoulder of IH-15 when an 18-wheeler traveling southbound switched over to the left lane to avoid the wrecker.

Behind the 18-wheeler, a dark sedan in the left lane slowed and veered toward the left guardrail.

A red pickup in the right lane also slowed down but stayed in the lane.

SAPD said a man driving a dark blue Ford Focus traveling Southbound in the left lane failed to slow down, went in between the dark sedan and red pickup, and attempted to go around the 18-wheeler to the right but crashed into the back right of the trailer.

Eckermann was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

The 43-year-old’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries caused by the accident.