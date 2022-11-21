46º

LIVE

Local News

Medical Examiner IDs driver killed after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, officials say

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 8700 block of IH-35

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Southwest Side, SAPD, Police, Crash
The Bexar County Medical Examiner has confirmed that one person was killed in the major crash on IH-35 on the city’s Southwest Side Friday. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Side on Friday.

The driver was identified as Seguin resident Timothy James Eckermann.

Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the crash in the 8700 block of IH-35, said SAPD.

Police said a towing wrecker was reversing toward a broken-down car on the right shoulder of IH-15 when an 18-wheeler traveling southbound switched over to the left lane to avoid the wrecker.

Behind the 18-wheeler, a dark sedan in the left lane slowed and veered toward the left guardrail.

A red pickup in the right lane also slowed down but stayed in the lane.

SAPD said a man driving a dark blue Ford Focus traveling Southbound in the left lane failed to slow down, went in between the dark sedan and red pickup, and attempted to go around the 18-wheeler to the right but crashed into the back right of the trailer.

Eckermann was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

The 43-year-old’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries caused by the accident.

Related

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email