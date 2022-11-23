Boerne High School pair collect sneakers for kids in need this holiday season

Boerne High School Junior Noah Patton has always had a passion for sneakers and was looking for ways to give back to the community.

“About two months ago, I wanted to think of ways that I can impact the community in the larger realm, the larger area and the idea for Good for the Sole came up,” Patton said.

Patton teamed up with his friend Andrew De Los Santos and they began collecting gently worn sneakers.

“We’ve done sneaker drives at school,” Patton said.

The teens have since collected several sneakers for kids in need this holiday season.

“Once we get the shoe, we will clean them up and hand clean them and make sure that there is no tears, scratches,” Patton said.

Patton said they spend time putting the shoes in boxes with tissues and their logo so when kids open the boxes they have a special experience.

“It’s peeling away the tissue paper, receiving the shoe box, opening the pair of shoes, it’s a whole experience and we want each kid to have it,” Patton said.

Wednesday morning they gave the shoes to Inner City Development, a nonprofit that has been helping the West Side community since the 1960s.

“If you have three or four children in these times, getting food sometimes is difficult, so getting a pair of shoes or even a second pair of shoes is a struggle, so its wonderful to have this kind of help,” Patti Radle, co-director of Inner City Development said.

Patton said they plan to continue collecting sneakers year round and has a message for other teens who are wanting to give back.

“If you are looking to start a nonprofit, I say go for it. It’s an amazing opportunity and amazing experience to do,” Patton said.