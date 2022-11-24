63º

Man shot in leg by gunfire outside North Side home, San Antonio police say

Incident occurred just before 2 a.m. in 600 block of Pinewood Lane

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was wounded in the leg after someone in a vehicle fired gunshots at a North Side home early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the home in the 600 block of Pinewood Lane, not far from Jones Maltsberger Road and Highway 281, after receiving word of a person shot.

According to police, the man was simply inside his house when someone driving on the access road fired at the corner home, striking him in the leg. The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Police said so far they do not have a motive for the shooting. There is also no description of the suspect.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

