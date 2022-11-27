East Side home goes up in flames after woman says she walked away from burning cigarette

An early morning fire left a family’s East Side home damaged, but not destroyed.

Magdelena Narvaiz Aleman grew up at the house on Hicks Avenue, near I-10 East, but it may be a while before her family can go back inside.

“Everything is gone, even my important papers. Cellphones, you name it,” Aleman said.

San Antonio Fire Department said the home caught fire just after 6 a.m. Sunday when someone walked away from a burning cigarette.

Aleman said she was the one smoking.

“It was right there in my room..so it just started in my room and escalated to the front room,” Aleman said.

Aleman said she is thankful no one was hurt.

“I feel great that at least we’re okay. Nothing happened to nobody, not even our animals thank God,” Aleman said.

There is some damage to the front of the home and smoke damage inside, but SAFD said that can be fixed.

Aleman said she does have relatives to stay with, but will reach out to the American Red Cross for any additional support they might need.

