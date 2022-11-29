Early-morning fire causes extensive damage to North Side apartment complex; 10 residents displaced

SAN ANTONIO – A fire has caused extensive damage to a unit at a North Side apartment complex and displaced at least 10 people early Tuesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills Apartments in the 2300 block of NW Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road and Wurzbach Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found both fire and smoke showing from the second story of an apartment building. The fire spread to a third floor in a unit which is a loft and the fire got into the attic of the building. Firefighters however were able to contain it within an hour and made sure everyone was out of the building safely.

Fire officials say at least 10 people were displaced by the fire. The fire started in an upstairs unit where two adults and a child lived but the smoke detectors went off and the family was able to get safely out.

Authorities say Red Cross is in route to help the 10 people displaced. The electricity has been cut off to the apartment and when it comes back later today residents will be able to return to their units, except for the family of three where the fire started. That unit sustained heavy fire damage and is destroyed, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. There were no reported injuries.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 21 units answered the 2-alarm call.