RBFCU, Zapatos offer more options to Share the Shoes

SAN ANTONIO – Drop off a new pair of socks and shoes at any SAPD substation and you will be setting kids and teens up for success by fitting their feet with a proper pair of shoes.

Tennis shoes are the primary request but any new shoes that are donated are appreciated this includes special needs shoes.

This year, RBFCU is supporting Share the Shoes by offering their locations as another drop off point.

Donors are welcome to deliver their contribution of a new pair of socks and shoes at any participating RBFCU location by December 13th.

‘No child should have to wait for shoes’ but finding the right size or type of shoe can be overwhelming.

Patrons who would like to make a monetary donation can do so through Zapatos PayPal account.

All shoes, socks and financial contributions collected will go right back to the children in our community.

Donations will be accepted at these San Antonio Police Substation until December 16th:

3635 East Houston Street

5020 Prue Road

711 W. Mayfield Road

7000 Culebra Road

515 South Frio Street

Donations will be accepted at these RBFCU locations until December 13th:

Austin Highway 1032 Austin Highway, San Antonio TX 78209

Bandera 11432 W. Loop 1604 N, San Antonio TX 78254

Bitters 2514 N. Loop 1604 W, San Antonio TX 78248

Boerne 1338 S. Main St, Boerne TX 78006

Broadway 8539 Broadway St, San Antonio TX 78217

Brooks 3818 Goliad Rd, San Antonio TX 78223

Bulverde Crossing 155 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde TX 78163

Culebra 10567 Culebra Rd, San Antonio TX 78250

Encino 21910 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio TX 78258

Floresville 156 US Highway 181 N, Floresville, TX 78114

Gold Canyon 2080 North Loop 1604 E, San Antonio TX 78232

Kerrville 1801 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028

Leon Valley 6700 Bandera Rd, Leon Valley TX 78238

Live Oak 12415 Old Converse Rd, Live Oak TX 78233

Marshall Rd 23737 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio TX 78259

Mission South 201 SW Military Dr, San Antonio TX 78221

Northcliffe 22015 N. IH-35, Schertz TX 78154

Potranco 10581 Potranco Rd, San Antonio TX 78251

Rigsby 2202 Semlinger Rd, San Antonio TX 78220

Schertz 4980 FM 3009, Schertz TX 78154

South San 8159 S. IH-35, San Antonio, TX 78224

Summit 6475 Baywater Dr, San Antonio TX 78229

Thousand Oaks 12307 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio TX 78217

UTSA 14410 IH-10 West, San Antonio TX 78249

Windcrest 7720 IH-35 North, San Antonio TX 78218

Woodlake 7649 FM 78, San Antonio TX 78244

Financial contributions can be made directly to Zapatos.

Zapatos is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2015 by Maria Gloria Martinez. Over 300 students were served in 2016 and 703 in 2017. Zapatos strives to help society’s less fortunate families by providing new shoes. ‘Shoes are foundational; Shoes are Fundamental’.

