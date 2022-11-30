45º

Flames burn through roof after air conditioning unit causes fire in vacant house, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 6:45 a.m. on Pilgrim Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Pilgrim Drive house fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A fire caused by a faulty air conditioning unit damaged a vacant house on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 6:45 a.m. at a home on the corner of Pilgrim Drive and Panda Drive, near Vance Jackson Road and Balcones Heights, but inside the San Antonio city limits.

Firefighters said the fire broke out in a vacant home where an owner had been doing some renovations. The fire burned through the roof damaging the home, fire officials said.

Firefighters managed to put out the flames without any incidents. No injuries were reported.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 13 units answered the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.

