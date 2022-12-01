San Antonio police seek suspect in robbery at Southeast Side restaurant

Crime Stoppers seeks tips into robbery at La Puntada on Southeast side.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery at a La Puntada restaurant on the city’s Southeast Side.

According to San Antonio police, on November 25 at 8:56 a.m., a man threatened a woman for her car keys in the 100 block of Goliad Road.

The woman gave him the keys, and he fled with her vehicle, police said.

If you recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.