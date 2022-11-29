Shooting near Floresville H-E-B prompts high school lockdown, officials say

FLORESVILLE, Texas – Floresville High School was placed on lockdown after shots were fired near the H-E-B in the city, leading to a pursuit, according to the Floresville Police Department.

Officers searched for a man after shots were fired behind the Holiday Inn Express adjacent to the grocery store near 10th and Standish streets on Tuesday afternoon.

File: Floresville High School (Google Streetview)

Police said they spotted the man behind the store, and the pursuit reportedly ended in the 900 block of Seventh Street.

Wilson County News reported on Facebook that the suspect had been apprehended and taken to the hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

Floresville ISD said its district officers took immediate steps to lockdown Floresville High School. Officials said Floresville Middle School and South Elementary were placed in secure status.

The district said students and staff were secure at all times, and all campuses returned to normal operations.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.