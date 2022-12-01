SAPD: Man asleep inside house killed in apparent drive-by shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Ingram Road and inside Loop 410.

According to police, a man in his 30s was asleep inside the house when he was struck in the back by gunfire. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was found wounded by another resident inside the home. The house next door had also recently been targeted by a drive-by, authorities said.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released. SAPD said they have no suspect information. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.