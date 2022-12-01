WATCH at 7: Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin sits down with Steve Spriester

UVALDE – It is a horrific tragedy and one he never imagined he’d be apart of, but he also knows it’s something he can’t run away from.
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin sat down for an exclusive interview with KSAT 12 anchor Steve Spriester.
As one of the most visible leaders in the community since the loss of 21 people at Robb Elementary, Mayor McLaughlin talked to Spriester about what happened that day in May and how he sees his city’s future.
Watch videos about each of the victims here.
This Spriester Session is apart of our primetime special “21 Taken: Uvalde’s path to healing” that will air Dec. 2nd on KSAT, KSAT.com, the KSAT plus app and on our YouTube channel.
ALSO ON KSAT.com
Remember Their Names- The Victims of the Robb Elementary School