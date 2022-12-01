WATCH at 7: Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin sits down with Steve Spriester

Steve Spriester sits down with Uvalde’s mayor 6 months after the deadly Robb Elementary School Shooting

UVALDE – It is a horrific tragedy and one he never imagined he’d be apart of, but he also knows it’s something he can’t run away from.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin sat down for an exclusive interview with KSAT 12 anchor Steve Spriester.

As one of the most visible leaders in the community since the loss of 21 people at Robb Elementary, Mayor McLaughlin talked to Spriester about what happened that day in May and how he sees his city’s future.

