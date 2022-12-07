Man injured in motorcycle crash on access road of I-35

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in the hospital after he crashed his motorcycle on the access road of Interstate 35 early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the access road of I-35 South near Stonewall, on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the motorcyclist was speeding and for an unknown reason, lost control of his bike and crashed.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he is listed as stable.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.