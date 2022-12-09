Castroville man sentenced to prison for two-day crime spree that included shooting and robbery, feds say

A man’s two-day crime spree in San Antonio resulted in a 151-month prison sentence, according to federal authorities.

Christopher Gonzales, 25, of Castroville, was sentenced on Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A news release states that Gonzales went on a crime spree between April 22-23, 2019, in San Antonio. During that time, Gonzales committed two drive-by shootings, including pointing a laser-equipped pistol at a victim and shooting into the air.

He also robbed a person, authorities said. In one shooting, vehicles were struck by bullets.

Authorities conducted a search at his Medina County home on May 10, 2019. There, they found three semi-automatic pistols, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the release states

He was arrested in September 2019 and has remained in custody since then. He pleaded guilty to the two charges on May 4, authorities said.

