Houston-area mother dies after being struck by Porsche during walk with family, officials say

A mother was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle in north Harris County. deputies said

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Houston-area mother was walking with her family when she was struck by a Porsche and later died from her injuries, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Rankin Road, according to KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC.

The mother and father were walking alongside their two children on the shoulder when at some point, deputies said the mother stepped out onto the road.

Deputies said a Porsche was heading in the same direction when it struck the mother.

She was taken to an area hospital, but officials said she died from her injuries. She’s been identified as Elia Orlando.

Her husband was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries but is expected to recover.

Neither of the children was injured in the incident.

The driver of the Porsche cooperated with deputies at the scene and did not show any signs of intoxication, according to deputies.

No charges have been filed against the driver and the investigation continues.