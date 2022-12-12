62º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash leads to road closures on part of SW Loop 410

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A major crash on SW Loop 410 and US Highway 90 West has led to road closures in both directions, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Sunday evening. Injuries and what led to the crash are unknown at this time.

All traffic is being diverted to exit 6B to Highway 90, as 410 is shut down in both directions. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more details. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

