‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dead at 40 after apparent suicide, report says

Beloved DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was famously known as the DJ for Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, has died.

TMZ broke the news Wednesday morning stating that the 40-year-old married father of three died by suicide.

According to TMZ, Boss’s wife Allison Holker frantically ran into a Los Angeles Police Department substation Tuesday stating her husband had left home without his car, which was not something he would normally do.

“A short time later police got a call for a shooting at an L.A. hotel ... and they found Stephen there, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” TMZ reported.

Holker issued the following statement to PEOPLE:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss was also known as a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robson Project,” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”

In addition to his wife, Boss is survived by the couple’s three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about a friend or loved one, you can call 988. It’s a free suicide and crisis lifeline available 24 hours a day in English and Spanish.

Degeneres released the following statement Wednesday after the news broke: