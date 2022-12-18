Woman dies after being shot in head on I-10, Medical Examiner says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County medical examiner has confirmed the death of the woman who was shot while riding in a vehicle on I-10 Saturday.

The medical examiner’s office identified the woman as 27-year-old Rayne Rice from Del Rio, Texas.

Rice’s cause of death has not been determined at this time.

Original:

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the head while riding in a vehicle with five other people, including two children, on I-10, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 7:45 p.m. Saturday on I-10 near Colorado Street.

A vehicle carrying two children and four adults was heading westbound on I-10 when a single shot was fired in their direction, SAPD said.

The 27-year-old woman was struck in the head by the gunfire, according to police.

Their vehicle then got off of I-10 on the Colorado Street exit, pulled over and called 911.

Police said the injured woman was taken by EMS to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The motive of the shooting is unknown and police are working to track down the suspects.

Further details are limited and we’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.