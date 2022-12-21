Thank you, San Antonio! Community donations prove bountiful for Share the Shoes

SAN ANTONIO – Shoes and socks collected from November to December were delivered to police headquarters on Friday, December 16th. Shoes were sorted by size and then bagged for Zapatos volunteers to prepare for distribution.

This year RBFCU San Antonio area branches also served as additional drop off points. The added community donations brought the total for Share the Shoes to 1,855 pairs.

“Zapatos will be starting off 2023 very strong,” said Margie Delatorre, Zapatos volunteer.

The shoe drive may be over but more donations from the community were delivered to police headquarters after sorting day, “Friday was amazing, we have a lot more shoes coming in,” said Amanda Balderas, SAPD Community Services Supervisor.

During the holiday break, Zapatos will continue to fill shoe orders as they prepare for their next distribution at a local school in January.

Zapatos is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2015 by Maria Gloria Martinez. Over 300 students were served in 2016 and 703 in 2017. Zapatos strives to help society’s less fortunate families by providing new shoes. ‘Shoes are foundational; Shoes are Fundamental’.

