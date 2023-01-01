Meet baby Avery, the first baby born in San Antonio in 2023

Lauren Jacks gave birth to Avery Rose Jacks just two seconds after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. (Video provided by North Central Baptist Hospital)

SAN ANTONIO – The first baby of the New Year has arrived in San Antonio!

Lauren Jacks gave birth to Avery Rose Jacks just two seconds after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023 at North Central Baptist Hospital.

Avery weighed in at 7.1 pounds and is 20.6 inches long, and was delivered by Sherry Loftus, RN, according to hospital staff.

Pictured is Avery Rose Jacks, who was born just two seconds after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. (Provided by North Central Baptist Hospital)

“Baby Jacks will be showered with gifts today, all donated by healthcare systems and hospitals in San Antonio that deliver babies, as well as other local organizations,” health officials said. “Mom, Lauren Jacks and Baby Avery are both doing great.”

Lauren and her husband, Steven Jacks, will receive the New Year’s Baby gift package, which will include the following:

A gift basket donated by Baptist Health System

A gift basket donated by Brooke Army Medical Center

Infant activity center donated by CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System

Target gift card and teddy bear donated by Methodist Healthcare

Portable crib from Texas Vista Medical Center

Infant car seat and other safety items donated by University Health

EvenFlo Babysuite Portable Play Yard donated by Community First Health Plans

(From left) Steven Jacks, baby Avery Rose Jacks and Lauren Jacks. (Provided by North Central Baptist Hospital)

This is the 23rd year area hospital staff has come together to welcome the city’s first New Year baby.