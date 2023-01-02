Fallen San Antonio first responder to be honored nationally during Rose Parade

Asante Contreras was 20 years old when he was killed by a wrong-way driver in May 2020.

Studying to be a paramedic, Contreras’ dream was to help others. His life was cut short, but he has still accomplished his goal by being an organ donor.

Contreras will be honored nationally ahead of college football’s esteemed Rose Bowl.

“I’m happy that in his own way he’s able to share about organ donation and bring awareness to people so in a way his legacy will now go on,” said Anja Contreras, Asante’s mother.

Anja tells us her son knew from an early age what he wanted to do. She explained for many, hearing sirens can be frightening but for Asante, they were a calling.

“Starting at a young age he’d pound his chest and shout, ‘those are my people’ any time he’d hear a siren,” said Anja.

Asante was a person dedicated to helping others. His tissue and cornea donation has gone on to create 95 grafts to heal those with severe burns, torn ligaments or tendons, and repair musculoskeletal structures such as teeth, skin, and spinal components.

“It’s for a good cause. It’s helping people and that’s, that was so important to him so he would like that. He would be thrilled,” said Anja.

On January 2nd, Asante and 43 other donors across the country will be honored through Floragraph portraits on the “Donate Life” Rose Parade Float in Pasadena, California.

A Floragraph is a portrait that is comprised of flowers and other organic materials. Asante’s family was able to put the finishing touches on his Floragraph before it was sent to California.

“His girlfriend too was like, ‘oh his smile is just perfect,’” said Anja.

The 2023 float theme, “Lifting Each Other Up,” will mark the 20th anniversary of Donate Life America having a float in the Rose Parade.

Contreras’ older brother and sister explained, although he was the youngest, he was the glue of the family.

They said although he was serious and passionate about becoming an emergency physician, he also liked to joke around.

“He was always the goofy one. Remember when he would do that dance? The worm,” said Asante’s brother Miguel to his sister Amanda. She added, “He would do those goofy poses with his arm and his tongue out.”

