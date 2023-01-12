Inmate dies by suicide at Bexar County Jail, BCSO confirms

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate died by suicide in his cell at the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m.

Deputies said the 31-year-old inmate, who hasn’t been named, was found during observation checks hanging in his cell.

BCSO said lifesaving measures were initiated and an emergency code was called, however, the inmate died at the scene.

The inmate’s identity will be released after his family is notified of his death, deputies said.

The observation checks performed by deputies complied with TCJS standards, according to BCSO.

“The deputy had been ahead of schedule and was conducting observation checks more frequently,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The inmate was in jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.