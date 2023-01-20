Man fleeing from deputy after vehicle crash found with use of DPS helicopter

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to get assistance from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter to find a driver who decided to run following a vehicle crash overnight.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Panda Drive and Marlina Drive, not far from Loop 410 on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to BCSO, a deputy had tried to pull a speeding driver over, but the driver instead sped off.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy did not chase him, however, the driver later crashed his Dodge Charger into a parked vehicle and tried to run away.

The DPS helicopter found the suspect a few blocks away and he was eventually detained.

The sheriff’s office said the man appeared to be intoxicated.