Deputies searching for 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County

Robert Rodriguez Jr. was last seen Saturday near the 900 block of SE Military Dr., or near FM 1937.

A search is underway for a 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Rodriguez Jr. was last seen Saturday near the 900 block of SE Military Dr., or near FM 1937.

Deputies said he was wearing a neon green hoodie, beige shorts with an oil stain on them and slide shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Rodriguez Jr. is described as having brown, short hair, brown eyes and no facial hair. He also has a medical condition that requires medication, authorities said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org.