Five puppies killed in apartment fire north of downtown, SAFD says

One person displaced, three puppies survived and given oxygen

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

500 block of Summit Avenue (Joe Arredondo, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Five puppies are dead, and three survived after a fire at an apartment complex north of downtown, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Summit Avenue, just west of San Pedro Avenue, for the fire in a second-floor apartment.

SAFD said the fire might have been sparked by something electrical while the tenant was out while eight medium-sized puppies were at home.

Firefighters pulled out all eight dogs and knocked out the fire, but only three survived and were given oxygen. SAFD officials said they most likely died of smoke inhalation.

Code Enforcement took the remaining dogs, SAFD said.

Only the tenant was displaced, as the other three apartments that had to have their power cut due to the fire were vacant. SAFD said the tenant has a place to stay.

The fire yielded between $30,000 and $40,000 in damage, officials said.

SAFD reminds people to be cautious of any fire hazards in their homes.

