Faulty dryer causes garage fire at West Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A faulty dryer caused a garage fire that displaced a family of four from their West Side home late Thursday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Oriole Lane, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and St. Mary’s University.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the flames and got a quick knock down of the fire. No one was hurt.

The fire was caused by a faulty dryer that was near the garage, fire officials said.

The family of two adults and two children are now going to stay with relatives for the time being.

There was minimal damage done to the home, authorities said.