How anxious are you about climate change? Take a survey to help us understand viewer anxieties

So how important is this issue of global warming to you and how worried are you about it? Do you feel anxious or nervous about it? Do you talk to your friends or family about these anxieties?

SAN ANTONIO – Climate change, caused by human influenced global warming, has played a part in the recent extreme weather events we’ve had in San Antonio like drought, a full month of 100 degree summer days and the 2021 winter storm that left thousands without power for days.

Global scientists say Earth will be 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer most likely by 2040. With this rise in temperature major impacts to humankind from climate change are likely, such as sea rise, wildfires, droughts and intense hurricanes.

So how important is this issue of global warming to you and how worried are you about it? Do you feel anxious or nervous about it? Do you talk to your friends or family about these anxieties?

These are questions we want our viewers to answer for us in our survey, so we better understand how to better report on the mental strain of climate change.

To take the survery, click here.

READ MORE: