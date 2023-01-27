40º

Local News

How anxious are you about climate change? Take a survey to help us understand viewer anxieties

Potential temperature changes likely to increase wildfires, droughts, hurricanes and more

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: Forecasting Change, Climate Change, Survey
So how important is this issue of global warming to you and how worried are you about it? Do you feel anxious or nervous about it? Do you talk to your friends or family about these anxieties?

SAN ANTONIO – Climate change, caused by human influenced global warming, has played a part in the recent extreme weather events we’ve had in San Antonio like drought, a full month of 100 degree summer days and the 2021 winter storm that left thousands without power for days.

Global scientists say Earth will be 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer most likely by 2040. With this rise in temperature major impacts to humankind from climate change are likely, such as sea rise, wildfires, droughts and intense hurricanes.

So how important is this issue of global warming to you and how worried are you about it? Do you feel anxious or nervous about it? Do you talk to your friends or family about these anxieties?

These are questions we want our viewers to answer for us in our survey, so we better understand how to better report on the mental strain of climate change.

To take the survery, click here.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah Acosta is a weekend Good Morning San Antonio anchor and a general assignments reporter at KSAT12. She joined the news team in April 2018 as a morning reporter for GMSA and is a native South Texan.

email

twitter

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email