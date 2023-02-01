Woman in critical condition after Southwest Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after a crash on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 7:56 p.m. near Nogalitos and Zarzamora streets.

Police said a woman was driving north when she got a green light and was hit by a vehicle traveling the opposite direction.

The driver who hit the woman’s vehicle left the scene.

Witnesses followed the driver and called the police. SAPD said the driver is being evaluated for intoxication.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

