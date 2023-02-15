San Marcos city officials provide safety tips after possible mountain lion sighting

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos city officials are reminding residents to be aware of mountain lions after a potential sighting over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the San Marcos Police Department and the San Marcos Fire Department received calls about a potential sighting of a mountain lion at Upper Purgatory Creek Natural Area on Sunday.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens assisted local authorities in searching the area but a mountain lion was not located.

“While the animal in question was not found, Parks and Recreation would like to remind the community to be cautious when out in our natural areas, as these greenspaces serve as home to many species of wildlife,” San Marcos Parks and Recreation officials said.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website notes that mountain lions are found throughout the Trans-Pecos, as well as the brushlands of south Texas and portions of the Hill Country.

City officials offered the following tips for anyone who encounters a mountain lion:

Do not approach a mountain lion. Most will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

Do not run from a mountain lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion’s instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up if possible so that they don’t panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.

Do not crouch down or bend over. A human standing up is just not the right shape for a mountain lion’s prey. Conversely, a person squatting or bending over resembles a four-legged prey animal. In mountain lion country, avoid squatting, crouching or bending over, even when picking up children.

Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one. Again, pick up small children. Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you are not prey and that you may be a danger to the animal.

Fight back if attacked. A hiker in southern California used a rock to fend off a mountain lion that was attacking his son. Others have fought back successfully with sticks, caps, jackets, garden tools and their bare hands. Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the attacking animal.

Secure your pets. Don’t let your pets run loose, which is already prohibited by city ordinance. Keep them inside or on your property.

“It is also important to stay on marked trails and leave the park before sunset, as several forms of wildlife are most active during this time,” parks and recreation officials said.