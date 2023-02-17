Horse caught roaming free, ‘stirring up’ trouble in Beacon Hill neighborhood, ACS says

A horse was caught stirring up trouble in the Beacon Hill neighborhood early Friday and his owners haven’t yet claimed him, according to Animal Care Services.

SAN ANTONIO – A horse was caught “stirring up” trouble in the Beacon Hill neighborhood early Friday and he hasn’t been reunited with his owners yet, according to Animal Care Services.

Juanito was found trotting around town and “enjoying the crisp morning breeze,” until he alerted the neighbors of his escape, ACS said.

Eventually, one family was able to corral Juanito into their yard as they waited for help to arrive.

San Antonio police got to the scene and gave the horse a snack as they waited for an ACS crew, the shelter said.

Though ACS tried to locate Juanito’s family, they were unsuccessful. They loaded him up in a trailer and took him back to the shelter for further care.

“Juanito will remain at ACS until his family or an approved rescue partner can be found,” ACS said in a statement.

Horses are allowed in San Antonio city limits. However, certain permits are required, which is why Juanito will not be put up for adoption.

Anyone with more information on Juanito’s owners is urged to contact ACS at (210) 207-4738.

If you are Juanito’s owner, you can visit the shelter between 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to be reunited.

