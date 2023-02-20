Here’s what you missed at the San Antonio Brahmas’ home opener

SAN ANTONIO – The 2023 XFL season kicked off this past weekend with four games, including the Sunday afternoon battle between the San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks.

KSAT’s RJ Marquez and David Sears attended the game at the Alamodome with 60 KSAT Insiders, all sharing their excitement to have a hometown team!

KSAT's RJ Marquez and David Sears speaking with a KSAT Insider member at the Alamodome on Sunday, Feb 19, 2023. (KSAT)

KSAT Insider member at the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas season opener on Sunday, Feb 19, 2023. (KSAT)

RJ Marquez speaking with a KSAT Insider member at the Alamodome on Sunday, Feb 19, 2023. (KSAT)

Fans filled the stadium with a great atmosphere and team pride. Many even wear team merchandise, Brahmas hats, t-shirts, and more!

Stadium fill stands at XFL's San Antonio Brahmas season opener on Sunday, Feb 19, 2023. (KSAT)

San Antonio Brahmas fans cheering at the XFL season opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, Feb 19, 2023. (KSAT)

Young fan and man in team merch at XFL's San Antonio Brahmas season opener on Sunday, Feb 19, 2023. (KSAT)

Before players hit the field, XFL co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that the XFL’s first championship would be held in the Alamo City on May 13.

In an interview, Johnson spoke about his time in San Antonio early in his wrestling career.

“I came right here to the Alamodome, and this is a tough place to come into,” Johnson said. “I think if we create the right story and the right team, I think this city is really going to be hungry and passionate for it.”

XFL co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talk about championship game at a press conference with other league officials on Sunday, Feb 19, 2023. (KSAT)

As for the game, both the Brahmas and Battlehawks saved their best for the end. The 4th quarter was exciting and went down to the final two minutes.

The Brahmas fell to the Battlehawks, with a score of 18-15.