75º

Local News

‘It was an easy decision’: San Antonio chosen to host XFL 2023 championship game

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and other league officials attended the Brahmas’ season opener on Sunday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: XFL, San Antonio, Football

SAN ANTONIO – It’s official -- the inaugural XFL 2023 championship game will be held in San Antonio, league officials announced on Sunday.

“San Antonio was always very high on the list...,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said during a press conference.

The XFL championship game in San Antonio will be held at the Alamodome on May 13, the league said.

Johnson and other league officials visited the Alamodome during the season opener for the SA Brahmas, who faced off against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

San Antonio was already a familiar city to Johnson, as he said this is where he began his professional wrestling career. He added that it “helped shape him as a rookie.”

“I came right here to the Alamodome and this is a tough place to come into,” Johnson said. “I think if we create the right story and the right team, I think this city is really going to be hungry and passionate for it.”

XFL co-owner Gerry Cardinale confirmed the league’s decision and said San Antonio is a “phenomenal town for football.”

“It’s a diverse town, as we’ve talked about. It represents all the values and ideals of what we stand for as a league, as part of football nation. So we led with that. It was an easy decision.”

In August of 2020, Johnson announced he, his business partner/ex-wife Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners purchased the XFL for $15 million.

This came after the league suspended its season during the COVID-19 pandemic and declared bankruptcy.

The reformed Brahmas team is led by Hall of Fame Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email