‘I’m excited for our players’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he will visit SA for XFL opener

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he will visit SA for XFL opener

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s rebooted XFL team is kicking off its 2023 season on Sunday at the Alamodome and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be there to see it.

Johnson said Thursday on Twitter that he will be in town for the XFL season opener. He’ll also be in attendance for the other three XFL games happening this weekend.

Follow this link to see what other XFL matches are scheduled and their venues.

Big @XFL2023 opening weekend kicks off this Saturday.

Pumped to see all our players light it up in our league of grit, passion and second chances. I’ll be attending all four games this weekend. Man I’m excited for our players. Don’t forget @MarquetteKing too!🦵🏾🏈 #XFL #player54 https://t.co/Z4L1vpsxNf — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 16, 2023

Johnson is expected to make an announcement about this year’s XFL championship game as well, a source confirmed to KSAT.

Source tells me Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is expected to be in San Antonio on Sunday for the Brahmas XFL home opener and will announce to the crowd in attendance that the Alamodome is hosting this year's XFL championship game. Nothing has been confirmed by the league. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/8ih1jyDDLa — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) February 16, 2023

The San Antonio Brahmas will face off against the St. Louis Battlehawks at 2 p.m. to start the new season.

In August of 2020, Johnson announced he, his business partner/ex-wife, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners purchased the XFL for $15 million.

This came after the league suspended its season during the COVID-19 pandemic and declared bankruptcy.

The reformed team is led by Hall of Fame Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward.

You can learn more about the Brahmas and their game schedule for this season here.

Also on KSAT: