‘I’m excited for our players’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he will visit SA for XFL opener

On Sunday, the San Antonio Brahmas will face off against the St. Louis Battlehawks

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he will visit SA for XFL opener (KSAT 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s rebooted XFL team is kicking off its 2023 season on Sunday at the Alamodome and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be there to see it.

Johnson said Thursday on Twitter that he will be in town for the XFL season opener. He’ll also be in attendance for the other three XFL games happening this weekend.

Johnson is expected to make an announcement about this year’s XFL championship game as well, a source confirmed to KSAT.

The San Antonio Brahmas will face off against the St. Louis Battlehawks at 2 p.m. to start the new season.

In August of 2020, Johnson announced he, his business partner/ex-wife, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners purchased the XFL for $15 million.

This came after the league suspended its season during the COVID-19 pandemic and declared bankruptcy.

The reformed team is led by Hall of Fame Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward.

