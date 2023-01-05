San Antonio Brahmas announce XFL schedule; will play St. Louis Battlehawks at Alamodome in opener

SAN ANTONIO – The XFL on Thursday announced its inaugural schedule for the 2023 season and the San Antonio Brahmas will play the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Alamodome.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ABC.

The eight team league unveiled its schedule and has the Brahmas in the XFL South, along with Arlington, Houston and Orlando. The Brahmas will face those teams twice, while facing the XFL North teams, the D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks and Vegas Vipers only once.

The XFL will start games on Feb. 18, 2023, less than a week after Super Bowl LVII.

The Brahmas will have three straight road games starting Week 2 against the Orlando Guardians on Sunday, Feb. 26. They will then play in Houston versus the Roughnecks on Sunday, March 5 and then at the Seattle Sea Dragons, on Saturday, March 11.

A home-and-home with the Arlington Renegades on March 19 and March 26 proceed a road game with the Vegas Vipers April 1. The Brahmas play the Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians and D.C. Defenders at home to close the year.

The twice-failed football league has returned under new ownership. In August 2020, Dwayne Johnson, his business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners purchased the XFL for $15 million.

The league previously had suspended its season during the COVID-19 pandemic and then eventually declared bankruptcy.

The Brahamas games can be found on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and FX. To view the schedule, click here.

