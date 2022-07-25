San Antonio named one of eight host cities for XFL; Hines Ward to serve as head coach

ARLINGTON – Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? Movie star and former WWE superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is bringing professional football back to San Antonio via the XFL.

The twice-failed football league is returning under new ownership. In August 2020, Johnson, his business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners purchased the XFL for $15 million. With a new investor and a new vision, the XFL will take another run at attracting spring football fans. The league held a town hall meeting at Texas Live in Arlington Sunday night to officially announce the eight cities and stadiums for the 2023 season.

They are: San Antonio, Arlington, Houston, Seattle, Las Vegas, St. Louis, Orlando and Washington D.C.

The three Texas franchises were represented by their head coaches together on stage. Hall of Fame Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward will lead San Antonio, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips will head Houston and former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops will take charge of Arlington. All three hope to establish a rivalry within the Long Star State and engaged in friendly trash talk.

The XFL plans to kick off on Feb. 18, 2023, less than a week after Super Bowl LVII. The league signed a five-year TV deal with Disney. Each season’s 43 games will be aired and streamed across ABC, ESPN, and FX.