Portion of I-10 West temporarily closed after crash, fuel spill near Kerr County, officials say

A crash involving two tractor-trailers and a fuel spill has led to a temporary closure of I-10 westbound, near the Kerr/Gillespie County Line.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, a tractor-trailer was pulled over on the side of the road, waiting for a tow truck to arrive when the crash happened.

Another tractor-trailer that was incoming drove by and clipped it, according to officials.

The impact from the crash caused the incoming tractor-trailer to roll over and it started to leak fuel, Texas DPS said.

No injuries were reported.

As of around 2 p.m., deputies said the closure is ongoing. It’s unclear how long the closure will last, but drivers heading west are urged to find an alternate route.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.