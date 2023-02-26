Driver arrested after woman, child found in trunk during traffic stop, deputies say

A Texas woman was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a woman and a child in her trunk, according to the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Saturday night, east of La Pryor.

Deputies said the driver was initially pulled over for a traffic stop. However, after further investigation, a deputy asked her to open her vehicle’s trunk.

That’s when they found a woman and a child inside.

The driver, who hasn’t been identified, is charged with smuggling of persons likelihood of SBI and smuggling persons under 18 years of age.

Authorities have since impounded the vehicle, and the woman and child are in the custody of border patrol.