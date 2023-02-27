67º

Police investigating attempted break-in of North Side ATM

Officers were called to Chase Bank near Loop 1604, Blanco Road

Chase Bank North Side ATM attempted break-in image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects following an attempted break-in of an ATM early Monday morning.

The attempted robbery happened around 4:15 a.m. at a Chase Bank near Loop 1604 and Blanco Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, someone in a truck tried to break into the ATM, but were unable to get to any of the cash. The suspects left behind a gold chain at the scene.

Officers searched the location, but were unable to find anyone.

A crime scene investigator is now taking pictures and measurements. Authorities will also be looking at surveillance video for clues later on Monday.

