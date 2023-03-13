Immersive Dino Safari opens in San Antonio for limited time

You can go on a safari in San Antonio this year at the new walk-through adventure and immersive dinosaur experience.

SAN ANTONIO – You can go on a safari in San Antonio this year at the new walk-through adventure and immersive dinosaur experience.

Dino Safari is now open at the Shops at Rivercenter through Labor Day on Sept. 4.

“If you have a dinosaur fan at home this is a must see for locals and tourists,” said CEO of Imagine Exhibitions Tom Zaller.

Explorers will be able to meet and interact with more than 30 life-sized dinosaurs, including the Tyrannosaurus rex and the Spinosaurus.

“See enormous animatronic dinosaurs, real fossils, interactive games, virtual reality, and incredible science, all in one place,” Zaller said in a press release.

The experience will showcase the evolution of dinosaurs over time and offer hands-on challenges for visitors to solve, along with depictions of natural elements that often occurred during this time, such as earthquakes.

With real science, incredible installations, and realistic moving animatronics, Dino Safari will transport visitors back millions of years to meet these prehistoric creatures in replicas of their natural habitats, the press release said.

Dino Safari is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for the self-guided expedition start at $18.50. The last ticket is sold one hour prior to closing time. Children under 2 years old do not need a ticket. Senior, military, educator and locals discounts are available at the venue box office with a valid ID.

Guests may arrive at any time on the date selected, however, entry into the exhibition may be delayed during busy periods to allow for the best experience for all attendees, according to the website.

It takes an average of 45 minutes to walk through the safari. The safari is not timed and explorers can take more or less time to walk through the experience.

The safari is located on the lower level of the Shops at River Center in Suite 623.